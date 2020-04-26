2020 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant rescheduled due to COVID-19

The 2020 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant has been rescheduled fort early August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pageant, scheduled to be in Memphis Tennessee this year, has now been scheduled for August 2-8 at the Cannon Center For The Performing Arts.

"Due to the COVID 19 crisis, and wanting our candidates to have the best possible experience, including competitions in front of a live audience, the 2020 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition, licensed under the Miss America Organization, has been rescheduled for August 2nd-8th at the Cannon Center For The Performing Arts, here in Memphis, Tennessee. This will be the first time in over 65 years that the historic Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition will be held in the Bluff City!" reads the Miss Tennessee website.

Last year's pageant was held in June at the Thompson Boiling Arena in Knoxville where Brianna Mason was crowned the first African American Miss Tennessee.

