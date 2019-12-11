Miss Universe motivates young girls to secure their own crown

All eyes were on Miss Universe Sunday night, and young girls in East Tennessee paid close attention.

They witnessed, for the first time in history, as Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe all became women of color. Miss Tennessee 2019 made history when she became the first African-American to win the title.

The title holders aren't the only ones who came out on top. The accomplishment made some middle school students at Northwest Middle School in Knoxville feel like winners. The new found representation is shifting beauty standards that doesn’t just meet the eye.

"That lets other races and women of color know, ‘Hey you can do it.’

We've been pushed down for so long it doesn't mean you have to stay there. It doesn't mean you can't rise above that,” Keziyah Anighoro, a student, said.

A reminder the students said they can use every once in a while.

"Something that helps me is someone pushing me, or encouraging me when I'm feeling down,” student Chevee'ya Robinson said.

Jay Butler is a Girl Talk, Inc. volunteer and a teacher at the middle school. She's one of more than a dozen involved in Girl Talk’s school-based program.

"Having diversity is not enough. Having people of different races, different cultures, different looks isn't enough. What makes diversity such a beautiful thing is when each individual person can contribute something to the greater community,” Butler said. ​

Butler and other teachers meet with students once a week to talk self esteem, personal issues and how to keep the girls on a successful track.

"The more confidence that you have in yourself, the more at peace you are with the decisions that you make, which will have a better impact on society. A lot of what happens in society thrives off of fear, not understanding or not knowing what's going on,” Dr. Charlene Lewis, the 8th grade Principal, said.

Like a queen, they said their hope is to make the world a better place.

"If you aren't a woman of color you can still be anything you put your mind to. Just go for your goal and set it,” Robinson said.

