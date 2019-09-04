Miss. parents could be fined $1,000 if child misses too many classes, department says

The Mississippi State Department of Education is reminding parents about the Compulsory School Attendance Law.

It requires every child ages 6 to 17 to be enrolled in an educational setting.

Students are allowed five unexcused absences before their parents are contacted by a school attendance officer.

If it gets up to twelve unexcused days, the parent could have to pay a $1,000 fine or go to jail.

“We’re geared up and we’re ready," said Toni Kersh, Office of Compulsory School Attendance Enforcement Director. "Hopefully, our goal is to be better than the year before and so making sure we’re doing what we’re suppose to be doing, and that enforcing the law.”

The department isn't seeing any attendance issues right now.

It hopes by having these conversations now, it will avoid problems in the future.

