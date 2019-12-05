Miss. town has no Christmas decorations after political clash

A feud between the mayor and a town in Mississippi has spilled over and impacted Christmas, according to WLBT.

On Dec 4, mayor of Pelahatchie, Mississippi Ryshonda Harper Beechem posted on Facebook that she asked the town's maintenance department to decorate the town, but they refused to comply.

“I have directed my maintenance department for several weeks to decorate the town and have not been able to get them to comply,” the mayor wrote.

The mayor asked citizens of the town to help instead.

"I have emailed the municipal officials and attorney hoping to encourage them to start installation, I have not been successful so now I am asking for your help so that our children can continue this holiday tradition in Pelahatchie that we have observed for years," she added.

According to the Clarion Ledger, the "feud" between the mayor and members of county government began shortly after she took office in 2017.

The Clarion Ledger reported that in the nine months after she took office, the Board of Alderman cut her pay by 75 percent without prior notice. The paper also reported that Beechum is the the county's first African-American mayor. However, Beechum reportedly told the paper that she "hoped" the situation was not about race.

