Missing 15-year-old Pa. girl possibly being held against her will, police say

Authorities in Pennsylvania are still searching for a 15-year-old girl, who has been missing for 11 days, but now, the search is urgent because they believe the teen is in danger.

Riley Harkins, 15, is now considered to be an endangered person. Police sources believe she is possibly held against her will. (Source: Family photos/KYW/CNN)

After almost two weeks of painful, agonizing days for her family, 15-year-old Riley Harkins still hasn’t returned home to Media, Pa.

“We just want her back. She’s a beautiful young lady that loves her mom,” said Riley’s aunt, Kathleen Kelly. “She met a bad guy who lured her into the city, and we haven’t seen her. I know she is trying to reach out to us and trying to get home.”

Police sources believe Riley is possibly held against her will. Initially characterized as a juvenile runaway, she is now considered to be an endangered person.

The teenager and a 15-year-old friend left Media 11 days ago. They took a train into the city and met up with at least two people who were older.

Their families believe the girls were lured to a location in southwest Philadelphia.

Riley’s friend returned home a couple of days into the search, but Riley did not.

Riley’s mother, Kristen Evans Harkins, says she is living through a nightmare. She prays someone can help her family solve the mystery and bring Riley home.

"I can’t think about what could be happening because when I do, I lose it,” she said. “I can’t go there. I can’t think about - I just have to keep moving.”

Investigators have added more resources, including more than 15 detectives, to retrace Riley’s steps.

“She is out there, on her own, and she’s only 15,” said Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland. “We’ve called in, basically, the cavalry.”

The last significant tip of Riley’s whereabouts was in Bristol, Pa., at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train station. Police are urging anyone who knows or has seen anything to call 911.

