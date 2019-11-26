Missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams’ remains found in Ala., officials say

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida confirmed remains found earlier this month near Demopolis, Ala. are those of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.

A sheriff's office spokesman said Monday that the case was now a death investigation and officially canceled the Amber Alert.

According to Sheriff Mike Williams, investigators are heartbroken.

Officials had said the remains were found several feet into the woodline.

The missing child’s mother, Brianna Williams, has been arrested and charged with child neglect and making false statements during the investigation.

William’s arrest warrant details what led to the charges.

The child neglect charges stem from a witness statement. According to the warrant, a neighbor living in the same apartment complex as the Williams reported seeing Taylor Rose wandering around the apartment complex alone multiple times.

The neighbor told investigators on one occasion he asked the little girl what she was doing and she responded “Looking for my mama.” He took her back to her apartment, which he describes as cluttered with trash bags and boxes stacked on top of each other, and told her to lock the door. The neighbor reports seeing Taylor Rose alone on several other occasions, always wearing the same pajamas and carrying the same doll.

Williams is also charged with making false statements about who had been taking care of Taylor Rose. In one instance, according to the warrant, she told detectives she drove to Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Oct. 31 to pick up Taylor from her mother, who she said had been taking care of Taylor during October.

Williams’ mother denied taking care of Taylor this past year, saying she last saw Taylor in January.

Taylor was last known to be at her home in Brentwood, Fla. midnight on Nov. 6. Taylor’s remains were transported from the scene to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences several days after the discovery.

