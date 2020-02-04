Missing Cumberland County man found safe

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man who went missing Monday night has been found safe.

A release from CCSO said James Dicintio was reported missing by a family member at 4:30 p.m. The family member told deputies Dicintio had been gone all day and that one of their dogs was also missing.

Deputies located Dicintio at about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning in a wooded area. Authorities say he was transported to the Cumberland County Medical Center Emergency room for a mental evaluation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.