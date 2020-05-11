Missing Dollywood? You can take a virtual roller coaster ride

As many people await news on when and how Dollywood will reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme park is giving its fans a little treat.

The Dollywood blog posted videos of its roller coasters so you can take a virtual roller coaster ride.

Missing the Mystery Mine? The park has a virtual tour for that coaster and the Tennessee Tornado, Dragon Flier, Firechaser Express, Thunderhead and a few others.

According to the blog, "It’s best-experienced on a device other than a desktop—a device like a smart phone or tablet you can move to “look” around as you ride."

Go here to check out the roller coasters.

