Missing autistic toddler found safe a mile away from home with two pet dogs

A missing 3-year-old Florida boy was found safe a mile away from his home with his two pet dogs.

WJHG reported that 3-year-old Marshall Butler went missing Wednesday morning.

"We were panicked," said Kayla Stewart, Butler’s aunt, "all sorts of worst case scenarios are running through their heads."

Walton County law enforcement and Florida Fish and the Wildlife Conservation Commission, alongside Marshall's friends and family all searched for the 3-year-old for several hours. Authorities noted that Marshall is autistic and can't communicate.

"Through the whole process you're terrified,” said Stewart.

Several hours later a neighbor, Carol Shelton, found Marshall safe. The two family dogs Buckwheat and Nala stayed by his side the whole time.

"Both of his dogs were right there with him… [We’re] thankful that the pups kind of guided him along I guess they kept him safe," said a neighbor.

The toddler was located a mile away from the home near a river.

"They're doing their job," said Butler’s mother referring to the dogs.

He was found only wearing a diaper without any physical injuries, just a little dirty from playing in the dirt.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHG. All rights reserved.