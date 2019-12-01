Missing Memphis child found after leaving home with friend she met on TikTok

Memphis police said a missing 11-year-old was found after leaving home with a person she met on the social media video app TikTok, WMC reported.

investigators said Lakeriya McNeil went missing Saturday morning after leaving her house with a female friend she met on TikTok, an adult male and an adult female.

They left the home in a white vehicle and McNeil's family said they didn't hear from her after that.

Police said McNeil was found unharmed and returned home with her parents.

