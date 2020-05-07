Missing Morristown 13-year-old not seen since Monday

Morristown police are asking for the public’s help to find missing 13-year-old Christian Ditullio.

Christian is a white male, 5’ 6” tall, weighs 110 pounds, has hazel eyes and black hair.

His family reports that they have not seen him since Monday. He was wearing khaki pants, black Under Armor shoes and a red/ black/ white hoodie.

Anyone with information concerning Christian Ditullio’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 423-585-2701.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

