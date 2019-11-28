Missing Nashville teen believed to be in Cumberland County

Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office are on the search for a missing teen that may be in the area.

Christopher Goins, 16, was last seen on Nov. 19 in Nashville. Authorities said they have reason to believe Goins may be Cumberland County.

Goins is a white male, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'4" and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911, Nashville Metro Police at 1-615-862-8600 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

