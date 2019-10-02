Missing Pennsylvania infant, parents found in Tennessee

A Pennsylvania couple accused of taking their infant son from a hospital after they were suspected of child abuse have been found in Tennessee.

Authorities say 32-year-old Jeannette Funnen, and 23-year-old Daemon Klingensmith have been charged with child endangerment and intimidation, retaliation or obstruction in child abuse cases. It's not known if they've retained attorneys.

SOUTHWEST PA: Missing/Endangered. West Mifflin PD, Allegheny Co., searching for 7-week-old Ambrose Klingensmith; with Jeannette Funner, 32, Daemon Klingensmith, 23 and a 3-year-old; gold/silver 2001 Buick Century PA reg. LBD6681. Last seen in Washington Co.; call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/0TZlgdvO29 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 27, 2019

The West Mifflin couple allegedly took their 7-week-old son from a Pittsburgh hospital's emergency room on Sept. 26 before he could be examined by a doctor. Hospital staff had reported the baby had bruising consistent with finger marks and were concerned his injuries were the result of abuse.

The couple and their son were found around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Marshall County, Tennessee after federal agents received a tip about their whereabouts.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.