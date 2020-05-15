Missing Texas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 14-year-old girl reported missing in Van Zandt County has been found.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Willow Sirmans has been found safe and in good health. She was reported missing on Tuesday at around 2 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said at the time, officers with the Grand Saline Police Department and deputies with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate Willow and followed up on leads to her possible location.

Local resources were unable to find Willow and the decision was made on Wednesday, May 13 by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office to request state and federal assistance. An AMBER Alert was issued that same day.

The sheriff’s office said the FBI Dallas Field Office responded to the request and deployed resources immediately from our Tyler Resident Agency and our main field office in Dallas.

The sheriff’s office said a felony warrant for kidnapping was issued today for Austen Walker. Through the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Austen Walker and Willow Sirmans were in the company of Courtney Odum in a 2012 white Toyota Camry. This information was provided in the AMBER Alert and allowed authorities to locate Odum.

Authorities said after Odum was questioned by FBI Special Agents, it was confirmed that Austen Walker and Willow Sirmans were staying at a residence in the Louisville, KY area. This led to the operation that recovered Willow.

Both Austen Walker and Courtney Odum are in custody. The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said more than 15 agencies came together as part of the joint investigation.

