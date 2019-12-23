Dead boy's bike returned after Colorado mother pleads for its return

A missing bike has been returned to a Colorado mother after it was stolen from her backyard a couple days ago.

The mother, Laura Lunt, was in search of the bike belonging to her son Wyatt who died four years ago.

According to KKCO, thieves entered through the back gate of her home and stole the bike that was mounted and on display on her patio.

Lunt said when all of her sons friends were excited about getting their driver's license, his mom says that seventeen year old Wyatt just wanted to ride his bike.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via KKCO. All rights reserved.