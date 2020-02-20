Missing person found dead outside a Sevier Co. rental cabin

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said a missing person out of South Carolina was found deceased outside of a Sevier County rental cabin on February 20.

According to a release, investigators with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office reached out to Sevier County officials in regard to John Martin, Jr. of Easley, South Carolina.

The sheriff's office responded to 1615 Paradise Ridge Drive where they found a person dead, later identified as Martin, in a vehicle.

The sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected.

Martin's body will undergo an autopsy.

