Missing veteran could be near the Smokies, family says

A missing army veteran could be in or near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to his family.

Caleb Rios, 26, went missing on Oct. 1 and was last seen in Missouri, according to the St. Charles County Police Department.

Rios is described as a white man with brown hair, blue eyes, weighing 250 pounds and is 6'3". Police said he was last seen driving a gray 2008 Saturn VUE with Texas license plate MCK-1368.

Police said Caleb has expressed suicidal thoughts and is in possession of a handgun.

His father, Eric, said the Great Smoky Mountains was a place of interest that Caleb was looking at, and the family is very concerned for his safety.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 911 or 636-949-7900.

If you or anyone you know needs help, you can reach out to the free crisis text hotline at 741-741. You can also call suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255 24/7.

