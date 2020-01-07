Missing wallet returned to Ohio sheriff after 12 years

Two kids helped reconnect an Ohio sheriff with his wallet after it had gone missing for 12 years.

WXIX reported that Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced on Tuesday that he got surprised by two kids, Brooke and Drew. According to a tweet from Jones, the two kids had been playing in their neighborhood woods when they came across the wallet.

"Brooke and Drew told their dad to set the timer for 30 mins to see if they could 'survive the wilderness' while playing in the neighborhood woods," Jones tweeted.

Thank you to Chad Oberholtzer and his kids Brooke and Drew for finding my wallet. Brooke and Drew told their dad to set the timer for 30 mins to see if they could "survive the wilderness " while playing in the neighborhood woods 😂😂 they found my wallet i lost 12-15 years ago.. pic.twitter.com/TKtNw6SMaj — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) January 7, 2020

The kids found the wallet during their "survival" excursion and helped return it to Jones.

