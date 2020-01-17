Sheriff: Rural postal worker shot in Mississippi

Attala County’s sheriff said a man shot a rural postal worker in the head Thursday.

A postal worker was shot in the head Thursday. She is in critical condition. Picture: MGN

Sheriff Tim Nail said the man first tried to kidnap a woman from the Sunflower Grocery Store near Kosciusko, but that woman managed to escape.

According to WTVA, the man later encountered a second woman. The second woman, a rural postal worker, was delivering mail along Highway 35 North when she was shot.

The sheriff said the postal worker is in extreme, critical condition at the University Medical Center in Jackson.

Breezy News in Kosciusko reports that the suspect is also in the hospital following the shooting.

Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the United States Postal Inspection Service are assisting with the case.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in Attala County. They did not indicate who was shot by the officer.

They are in the early stages of the investigation and will release information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

