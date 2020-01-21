Mississippi couple wakes to find man holding baby breaking through their front door

A Mississippi couple said they were asleep in their bedroom when they were awakened by the sound of broken glass Monday morning.

"We heard a loud banging at our door," Harlon Cavett said.

"By the time I came out of the bedroom, I see the person in the glass."

Police said Cavett saw a man burst through the door. According to reports, Cavett prepared to shoot the suspect but stopped when he saw what was in the suspect's arms.

" I saw he had a baby girl and he was holding the baby like a human shield," Cavett told WLBT. "He ran through my house and went in there and got in my bed holding the baby as such in my bed."

Cavett said he called the police after the man sat on the bed mumbling strange things. Police said they removed the man and baby who both had injuries from the breaking through the glass.

The homeowners were unharmed in the incident, police said.

Officials said the suspect had been in an altercation with a woman before he reportedly forced his way into the home.

UPDATE: Victim was not shot but injured from broken glass. Victim fled into to a neighbor home following a dispute with a female. Neighbor shot at the victim whom he believed to be an intruder at the time. A small child was also injured from glass. Injuries not life-threatening. https://t.co/NUoxg7pfKr — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) January 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WLBT. All rights reserved.