Mississippi firefighter killed in gas station robbery

Officials said a Mississippi firefighter was killed in a gas station robbery on Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before midnight at Marathon Gas on Hanging Moss Road.

Officials identified the victim as Lieutenant Yancey Williams, WLBT reported.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own, Jackson Firefighter, Lieutenant Yancey Williams who is remembered for his hard work and dedication to the Jackson Fire Department,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “He served as a firefighter since 2013 and was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.”

Lumumba said JPD arrested a suspect involved in the case.

