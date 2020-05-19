Mississippi man accused of stealing over $90,000 worth of jewelry and money

According to Mississippi Crime Stoppers, the Jackson Co. Sheriff's Department is searching for a man who stole $95,000 to $150,000 worth of antique money and jewelry.

Investigators say the man tried to break into a Gulf Hills home before 8 a.m., but could not get in and went to another home in the neighborhood where he stole thousands in antique money and jewelry worth $95,000-$150,000 in value.

If you have any information regarding this incident, Mississippi Crime Stoppers asks that you contact them at www.p3tips.com/523 or call 1-877-787-5898. They are offering a $2,500 reward for anyone who sends in a tip that leads to the suspect's arrest.

