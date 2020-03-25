Mississippi man found dead in tractor at North Carolina recycling site

High Point Police Department say a man was found dead in the driver's seat of a tractor at a North Carolina recycling site, but foul play is not suspected.

According to The Winston-Salem Journal, police said the facility manager saw the truck arrive to pick up a load from the loading dock, but when he couldn't make contact with the driver he checked inside the cab and found 66-year-old Jerry Wayne McCuller of Tupelo, Mississippi, dead in the cab.

Officials don't know how McCuller died, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

