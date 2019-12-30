Mississippi man missing after car theft in Memphis

Police are on the search for a missing Mississippi man after a car theft in Memphis.

Officials said the incident happened while Michael Stewart and three others were visiting a friend. Steward stayed in the car while three others went inside the house, according to reports.

During the time, two men attempted to rob them and drover off with Stewart still in the car, WMC reported.

The car was located a short time later, but police said Stewart has not been found.

Stewart is described as a white male, 5'9", 150 pounds, short reddish-blonde hair with tattoos on his neck and a teardrop under his right eye. Police said he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Investigators are looking for two men driving a two-tone brown SUV.

If you have seen Michael Stewart, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-CASH

