Mississippi police say woman coughed in officer's face, claimed she had COVID-19 during arrest

Police in Mississippi said a woman faces possible additional charges after allegedly coughing in an officer's face while he was trying to arrest her and claiming she had COVID-19.

WREG reported the officer was trying to arrest the woman Sunday evening for allegedly shoplifting from a Walmart in Batesville. The officer said the woman intentionally coughed in his face and claimed she had COVID-19.

The police chief told WREG that precautions were taken and the woman was taken to a medical facility for testing.

The woman reportedly had multiple warrants from several jurisdictions.

