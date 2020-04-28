Mississippi sailor baptized aboard USS Truman

A Mississippii sailor was baptized at sea aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Truman last week.

WLOX reported that Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Senderrick Beverly, an air department divisional supervisor, is one of 12 sailors who got baptized on April 22 as part of a gospel faith baptism service . The baptism was made possible by Truman’s isolated at-sea status and no diagnosed COVID-19 cases aboard.

“As an ABF, to be baptized by our fuels boatswain and to have the support of my shipmates and fellow believers, the experience is something that I’ll cherish throughout my naval career and for the rest of my life,” said Beverly.

Beverly often attended gospel services while deployed to the Middle East with Truman's nearly 5,000 crewmembers.

Truman’s air department fuels boatswain and Gospel lay-ministry leader, Chief Warrant Officer Eric Allen performed the baptism. Allen said the event was an amazing opportunity that required creative thinking.

“For a believer in Christ, baptism is an integral part of their faith," Allen said. "To be baptized at sea is something that most people in the Navy will never have the opportunity to do. We don’t have a baptistery like you do at most churches back home. Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Department allowed us to use an aircraft engine case. We cleaned that out, filled it with water and used that as a baptistery.”

Truman’s Gospel lay ministry is one of several regularly practicing faith groups aboard the ship led by volunteer lay leaders.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WLOX. All rights reserved.