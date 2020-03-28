Mississippi woman celebrates 100th birthday despite coronavirus restrictions

One Mississippi woman didn't let coronavirus restrictions keep her from celebrating her 100th birthday Friday.

Lou McDonald was forced to spend her milestone birthday inside of her Biloxi nursing home. That didn't stop her family from coming to spend her special day with her, even though they could not physically be inside with her, due to coronavirus restrictions.

McDonald's family celebrated her 100th birthday with her over Facetime from outside her nursing home window. She had family members there from as far away as Orlando, Florida.

“She told me she was going to make it to 100, and she’s there," said Curtis Dowell, Lou's 74-year-old son.

Lou's family said they would have another party for her once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

“We just wanted to let her know that we were thinking about her and we loved her,” said Dowell.

McDonald had five children, 30 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was known in her family as a renowned cook who hosted the family gatherings on holidays.

