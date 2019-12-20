Missouri man accused of deliberately exposing women to HIV

A man from Springfield, Missouri accused of deliberately exposing women to HIV appeared before a Greene County judge Friday to hear new charges.

According to authorities, Greene County prosecutors filed two new counts of knowingly trying to transmit the virus against Marcus Price, 36.

A judge denied any bond on the new charges, Price will remain in the Greene County Jail.

According to KY3, one of Price's former co-workers told police she had sex with Price, but she said he did tell her he was HIV positive.

Price was also charged with tampering with a witness after the women he infected said Price offered to pay her money to not cooperate with his prosecution.

Those charges led former sexual partners of Price to rush to get tested for the virus.

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson, says the new charges filed Thursday are for additional victims.

