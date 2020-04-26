Missouri nurse dies battling COVID-19 after raising concerns about lack of PPE

A Kansas City, Missouri nurse died Tuesday after battling COVID-19.

Celia Yap Banago, a registered nurse at Research Medical Center, died after caring for a patient who was infected with the coronavirus, according to the hospital.

“She was one of many RNs at the hospital who have expressed concern over inadequate COVID-19 preparation at RMC," said a hospital spokesperson. "Those concerns include insufficient supplies of the optimal personal protective equipment for RNs and other health care workers, delays in notifying nurses of being exposed to a suspected infected patients and staff and expected to continue reporting to work when exposed.”

KCTV reports nurses from all over will hold a candlelight vigil to honor the life of Yap-Banago Thursday night at RMC at 8 p.m.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of our colleague, Celia Yap-Banago, a nearly-40-year nursing veteran at Research Medical Center,” said Ashley McClellan, Research Medical Center Chief Executive Officer. “It is difficult to put into words what Celia means to our hospital and to the countless number of patients she cared for.”

Banago was scheduled to retire next week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KCTV. All rights reserved.

