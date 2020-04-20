Structure fire destroys popular Townsend restaurant

The Misty Morning Cafe, known for its southern menu, caught fire late Friday night.

Fire officials said the building is mostly destroyed.

This is the fourth fire structure fire in Townsend in the past month, according to the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department.

In a Facebook "target="_blank">post the fire department thanked all workers involved in stopping the fires, including Blount County Fire Protection for sending a tanker to battle the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

