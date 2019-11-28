Mobile Meals delivers food to those at home this Thanksgiving

For those who are homebound or couldn't leave their house this Thanksgiving, Mobile Meals of Knoxville was there to help.

The meal delivery service made sure to help deliver some 511 meals across the community of Knoxville.

"We've got volunteers coming out and making sure that they are checked on, having that interaction, because that's as important as the meal," said Manager Judith Pelot.

The meal service said if it were not for these contacts they have made with those in need, plenty of people would have sat alone this holiday.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.