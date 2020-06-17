Advertisement

Model cited by White House predicts 201,000 coronavirus deaths by October

Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(CNN) - If you go by a COVID-19 model often cited by the White House, there will be an upswing in the U.S. daily death toll this fall.

A mix of early re-openings and disregard for personal safety measures has the

increasing its projections.

"States are not opening gently. They're opening with lots of crowds, with lack of face masks,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Those behaviors could lead to more than 200,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States by October, according to a key model.

The science is clear: wide use of face coverings can help slow the spread.

Airlines are taking note. United has warned that refusal to wear one could land you on a restricted travel list.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi might make them mandatory on the House floor.

"Best thing is don’t gather in crowds. But if you are going to consistently, please wear a mask, keep it on and don’t take it off,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The Trump campaign says masks are not required at this weekend's indoor rally in Tulsa.

North Carolina is weighing new rules for the entire state.

"We want people voluntarily to do this, but we are looking at additional rules to potentially make these mandatory,” said Gov. Roy Coper.

It is among 18 states reporting an uptick in new cases over the past week.

Numbers in Florida are up more than 50%.

Athletes at Indiana University and Ohio State must now sign a pledge acknowledging the risks of the virus and agreeing to certain health safety measures, as hope dims for a return of Major League Baseball.

The league and the players union are still at odds. USA Today reports that several players and staff have tested positive.

The NBA is scheduled to return, without fans, on July 31. The head coach for the Denver Nuggets revealed he had the virus in March.

New York will host America's major tennis event, the U.S. Open, later this summer.

"The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Nathan’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest will also be back this July 4, though with no spectators this year, which may be for the best.

