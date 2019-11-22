Private elevators among amenities at new Knoxville condo building

An architectural firm announced it was designing Knoxville's first vertical-style condominium building, complete private elevators for each unit.

Architects Wright said the building, called The Overlook, would come to downtown Knoxville by the end of summer 2020.

The Overlook condominiums boast a family style living concept by eliminating shared hallways and elevators and offering streetscape views.

The developers of the project are also behind several notable buildings such as The Oliver Hotel, Hyatt Place Hotel, and Balter Beerworks.

A realtor told WVLT News The Overlook was already 80% full as of November 22, with limited units remaining.

