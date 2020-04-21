Moisturize after you sanitize to protect your hands

Keeping our hands clean is one of the ways doctors say prevents the spread of coronavirus, but it also could be damaging them too.

The use of alcohol based hand sanitizers can dry out the top layer of skin.

That could make the skin to crack, or become irritated causing a rash.

Dr. Elizabeth Anderson with Knoxville Institute of Dermatology said washing your hands with soap is best, but not always as convenient as sanitizing. Especially when you are picking up essential supplies.

She’s said it’s best to moisturizer your hands after you clean them every time to keep them protected. That goes for washing them or sanitizing them.

Dr. Anderson says many moisturizers aren’t very expensive that could make a big difference.

"Vaseline can be an excellent thing to use on the skin," Anderson said. "Some of the creams like Cerave, Eucerin and Cetephil are heavier products that will trap more moisture. They have less drying properties in them, so they won’t sting when you apply them to cracked skin."

Dr. Anderson said if moisturizers aren’t helping your hands, and they are continuing to crack or bleed you should consult with your doctor. A medicated cream or ointment might be necessary.

