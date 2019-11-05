Mom of three creates 'recharge' space beneath stairs

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

According to a Fox News report report, one mom said she's using her "mom cave" as a space where she can recharge.

She transformed a storage space underneath the stairs into a tranquil place where she can relax.

"I decided to make it because it was just a dumping ground and I got fed up with sorting it out all the time," Pool, from Shrivenham, said. "I thought it would be somewhere for the children to go, but then I thought no — they have their bedrooms," she added. "Sometimes us moms need somewhere we can escape to and still be near the children to look after them. Sometimes I'll go take myself away for five minutes to give myself some space.

