Mom pleads no contest to helping son in body parts case

Barbara and James Chance face charges after accused of helping their son cover up a brutal murder. Barbara pleaded no contest, police say. / Source: (Holland Setinel)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 12:00 PM, Jan 06, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan mother accused of helping her son move the dismembered remains of a woman pleaded no contest before a trial Monday.

Barbara Chance faces up to a year in jail.

Chance's son, Jared Chance, was convicted in September of killing and dismembering Ashley Young.

Young's torso was found in December 2018 in the basement of his Grand Rapids rental home.

Other remains of the 31-year-old woman haven't been found. Police say a saw was found in Barbara Chance's home.

Her husband also has been charged.

