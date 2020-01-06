Mom pleads no contest to helping son in body parts case

A Michigan mother accused of helping her son move the dismembered remains of a woman pleaded no contest before a trial Monday.

Barbara Chance faces up to a year in jail.

Chance's son, Jared Chance, was convicted in September of killing and dismembering Ashley Young.

Young's torso was found in December 2018 in the basement of his Grand Rapids rental home.

Other remains of the 31-year-old woman haven't been found. Police say a saw was found in Barbara Chance's home.

Her husband also has been charged.

