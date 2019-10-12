Monroe Co. man leads police on chase in alleged stolen vehicle

Monroe County officials said one man was arrested after reportedly leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Officials said the man was arrested on multiple charges after the chase ended around 11 p.m. Friday.

According to officials. Isbill Road at Marideth Lane in Madisonville is now open after being closed for nearly an hour during the pursuit.

No injuries were reported, according to Monroe County deputies.

Monroe County deputies were assisted by Madisonville Police during the incident.

