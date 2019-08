On August 29, a Monroe County jury convicted a man on a murder charge, according to the District Attorney General.

The DA said Robert Adkins was convicted on first degree murder in the death of his father, Charles Taylor.

Taylor's body was found in Monroe County in December 2016 after having been reported missing.

Adkins received a life sentence and will be eligible for parole in 2072, the DA said.

