Monroe County 911 honors late coworker

Employees at the 911 center in Monroe County came together to honor their late coworker, Cynthia Presley Johnson.

Johnson passed away on June 30 after a fight with breast cancer, the center said on Facebook.

She served the community for 22 years.

"The loss of our dear friend brought a heightened awareness to this horrible disease," the center said on Facebook.

Since the loss of their beloved friend, employees at the Monroe County dispatch said they "are advocates more than ever for breast cancer early detection and prayer warriors for those that fight to overcome this disease."

For more information about breast cancer, go here. Interested in donating to breast cancer research? Go here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News, All rights reserved.