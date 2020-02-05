Flooding in Monroe County leads to school and road closures

Monroe County Schools dismissed students early Wednesday afternoon due to flooding.

Students were released at noon as flooding created potentially hazardous road conditions.

School officials said buses would still run, but some bus routes may not be possible because of flooding.

Parents were told they could pick their students up at any time.

Monroe County Emergency Management officials asked drivers to use caution while traveling as the roadways continue to flood.

