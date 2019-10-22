Monroe County Sheriff says 'vacancies' available for drug dealers

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook to let people know that there were "vacancies" available "if anyone knows of a drug dealer that needs a place to stay."

The post, from Sheriff Tommy J. Jones II, said:

"I have some vacancies if anyone knows of a drug dealer that needs a place to stay! Please contact us. It will remain confidential, and as always I'll leave a light on.

Contact the Sheriff's Office at (423) 442-3911 or (423) 442-3912. You can also private message the Sheriffs Office."

The sheriff's office said to contact them if "you have anyone that lives in your neighborhood that you know or think is dealing drugs."

The post said, "I promise that you will remain anonymous. My agents are just given the information that I receive, but are not told whom I receive it from."

