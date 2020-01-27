Monroe County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of K-9

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A five-year partnership ended on January 27 with the passing of Monroe County Sheriff's Office K-9 Eros.

K-9 Eros had been partnered with Corporal Clint Brookshire for half a decade.

The Monroe County 911 center expressed condolences on Facebook with a post that read, "We thank you for your service to our community, our county and to Monroe County Sheriff's Department."

The sheriff's office said that Eros died due to medical complications.

