Monroe County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of K-9

A five-year partnership ended on January 27 with the passing of Monroe County Sheriff's Office K-9 Eros.

K-9 Eros had been partnered with Corporal Clint Brookshire for half a decade.

It’s a sad day for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. K-9 “EROS” had to be put down this morning due to unfortunate medical complications. EROS served the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and The Citizens of Monroe County well. R.I.P. K9 "EROS" EOW: 01/27/2020 pic.twitter.com/ZP176rawX6 — Monroe County Sheriff's Office (@MonroeTNSheriff) January 27, 2020

The Monroe County 911 center expressed condolences on Facebook with a post that read, "We thank you for your service to our community, our county and to Monroe County Sheriff's Department."

The sheriff's office said that Eros died due to medical complications.

