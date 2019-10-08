Sheriff: Wild chase ends with two arrests, drug charges

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Kincaid Road just off Highway 411 was shut down for a few hours Monday night because of a pursuit.

According to deputies, a vehicle was driving recklessly on Sweetwater Vonore Road near Charlie Hall's grocery. Deputies said when they turned on their lights to stop the driver, they sped away onto Highway 72 West towards Highway 411, Vonore.

The vehicle reportedly sped passed two other cars going up a hill on Highway 72 west, ran off the road while attempting to turn onto Presley Road, then continued on Highway 72.

The vehicle turned right onto Highway 411 Northbound and reportedly failed to stop at a red light in front of Food City, Vonore. The vehicle attempted to turn on to Kincaid Road and missed the road striking a guard rail resulting in the vehicle stopping.

When a patrol car tried to block the vehicle in, deputies say the driver put the car in reverse and slammed into the patrol car with a deputy inside. The vehicle then took off down Kincaid Road where it slammed into another guardrail and came to a stop.

That's when the driver reportedly bailed out of the vehicle and tried to run, but was captured by deputies. A female passenger in the car was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants from Monroe County.

The driver, Chris Goodman, was arrested on a host of charges including possession of meth, hydrocodone, tramadol, and diazepam, no insurance, reckless driving, felony evading and resisting arrest and others.

The passenger, Misty Jacobs was charged with violation of probation.

