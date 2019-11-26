Monroe County man arrested after reportedly pointing gun at school bus

A man was arrested in Monroe County after officials said he pointed a gun at a school bus on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Monroe County deputies said the bus was dropping children off at a bus stop on the 200 block of Pleasant Hill Road when the parents of a child reportedly got into an argument with the bus driver.

During the argument, deputies said, one of the individuals told another, who police identified as Austin Craig Henry, 25, to go in the house and get a gun. Henry then reportedly grabbed a handgun and pointed it towards the bus with children and the driver inside.

Monroe County deputies arrested Henry and said he was charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon.

