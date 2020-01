The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a rockslide on Cherohala Skyway approximately one mile from Tellico Beach has lanes blocked due to a rock slide.

Crews arrived on the scene to begin clearing the roadway just after 5 p.m. Friday.

No one was injured in the slide, but emergency officials said trees were down and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Click here to see the traffic map.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.