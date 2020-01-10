World's First plane with self service snack bar, more leg room coming to Knoxville

United Airlines will begin offering local customers express flights to Chicago with a "revolutionary regional flying experience."

The airline introduced the Bombardier CRH-550. The aircraft has 50 first-class seats and features more legroom, storage and amenities than any other regional jet flying today.

Knoxville will be one of the few regions to have the service.

The flight will allow all customers to bring a roller bag on board. People flying will also get to take advantage of a self-serve refreshment center that features a wide assortment of snacks and beverages.

The flight will give flyers more legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by a U.S. airline. Customers will also be able to stay connected with United Wi-Fi.

Tickets between McGhee Tyson Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport are now available for purchase. United will begin offering local customers flights to Chicago on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The fight will complement United's existing service from Knoxville to its hubs in Houston, Washington Dulles, Denver and New York/Newark.

In addition to the new aircraft. United announced the MileagePlus award miles will never expire. Customers will also now get the choice to donate their miles to non-profit organizations and charities in need of air travel.

United launched the ConnectionSaver digital tool that aims to improve the experience of customers with connecting flights.

Economy customers now have a choice of complimentary snacks and free DIRECTV on domestic flights, according to a release.

