More teams join search for missing college student in Georgia

Georgia law enforcement authorities have increased search efforts to find a missing Fort Valley State University student.

Anitra Gunn was last seen on Valentine's Day. She went missing near Fort Valley, Georgia. (Source: WGXA, CNN)

On Monday, authorities sent up a helicopter to help look for 23-year-old Anitra Gunn who was last seen Friday morning.

Her family filed an official missing person’s report on Saturday.

Gunn’s car was found in Fort Valley, Georgia, with her wallet inside. Her father says the front bumper of the car had been torn off.

Her phone has also been located, but there has been no sign of Gunn.

“It’s hurting so much to know we haven’t heard from her because that’s totally not like her. She talks to all her family all the time,” her father, Christopher Gunn, said.

Officials say Gunn has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Valley Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WGXA via CNN. All rights reserved.