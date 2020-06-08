More than 100 people gather at City-County building for George Floyd vigil
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
As funeral arrangements are underway for George Floyd, many public defenders across the nation are taking a moment to honor him and all those killed by law enforcement Monday night.
Hundreds of people, including public defenders and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, gathered in front of the City-County building in Knoxville Monday evening for a candlelight vigil.
People lit candles and shared stories among one another. Public Defenders who helped put the vigil together say the event is to bring attention to racial inequalities in the Criminal Justice System.
George Floyd will be laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland Tuesday.
