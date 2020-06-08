More than 100 people gather at City-County building for George Floyd vigil

As funeral arrangements are underway for George Floyd, many public defenders across the nation are taking a moment to honor him and all those killed by law enforcement Monday night.

Hundreds of people, including public defenders and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, gathered in front of the City-County building in Knoxville Monday evening for a candlelight vigil.

People lit candles and shared stories among one another. Public Defenders who helped put the vigil together say the event is to bring attention to racial inequalities in the Criminal Justice System.

SAYING THEIR NAMES

As George Floyd gets his celebration of life this week, some Knoxville public defenders are bringing more than 100 people together in front of the City-County Building for a candlelight vigil. pic.twitter.com/uvjE86MiZH — Gwendolyn Ducre (@GwendolynGabs) June 8, 2020

George Floyd will be laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland Tuesday.

