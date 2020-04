At least 100 junk vehicles caught fire at a Kentucky scrap yard Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews with W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said the fire was at Green's Auto Parts on Hwy. 201.

The vehicle fires caused a brush fire that drew help from the Kentucky Division of Forestry for containment.

After several hours of work, crews were able to put the fire out.

